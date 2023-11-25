Alex DeBrincat leads Detroit Red Wings past Boston Bruins 5-2

BOSTON (AP) — Alex DeBrincat and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings beat Boston 5-2 on Friday for their second victory over the NHL-leading Bruins this season.

Robby Fabbri, Dylan Larkin and David Perron also scored for the Red Wings, who are the only team to beat Boston (14-2-3) in regulation. Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Ville Husso stopped 25 shots.

In their third meeting in a month — the Bruins won the first game on Oct. 28 — Detroit took advantage of six Boston penalties to improve to 10-0-2 when scoring four or more goals.

Jake DeBrusk and Danton Heinen scored for the Bruins, who had been 5-0-2 since losing at Detroit on Nov. 4. Jeremy Swayman made 24 saves on his 25th birthday.

PREDATORS 8, BLUES 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly scored for Nashville in his return to St. Louis, and the Predators earned their fourth consecutive victory.

Filip Forsberg and Luke Evangelista each had two goals and an assist for Nashville, which dropped six of seven right before its win streak. Kiefer Sherwood had a goal and two assists, and Yakov Ternin and rookie Spencer Stastney also scored.

It was O’Reilly’s first game back at Enterprise Center since his trade from the Blues to Toronto in February. The forward signed with the Predators in free agency this summer.

O’Reilly was the 2019 Conn Smythe winner as the MVP of the Blues’ Stanley Cup Championship playoff run. The team recognized its former captain with a tribute on the videoboard during a first-period break.

Pavel Buchnevich, Robert Thomas and Jake Neighbours scored for the Blues.

OILERS 5, CAPITALS 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leon Draisaitl scored twice, Connor McDavid had four assists and Edmonton stopped a three-game skid.

Draisaitl also had an assist, and Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season.

Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal as the Oilers for one afternoon looked like the Stanley Cup contenders they were supposed to be. The victory ended Edmonton’s trying road trip on a positive note.

The Capitals’ five-game win streak came to an end just before they embark on a lengthy Western Conference trip. They also lost winger T.J. Oshie to an apparent head injury from a hit from Mattias Ekholm early in the second period.

KINGS 5, DUCKS 2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kevin Fiala scored two goals and captain Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist in the Kings’ victory in the first Freeway Faceoff of the season.

Fiala and Arthur Kaliyev each scored a power-play goal in the first period for the Kings, who won their fourth straight overall and their ninth consecutive road game to begin the season. That’s the second-longest such streak in NHL history.

Cam Talbot made 29 saves and Quinton Byfield also scored in this blowout before a bipartisan crowd in a sold-out Honda Center watching the Ducks’ traditional Black Friday matinee game.

Alex Killorn scored his first goal for Anaheim, which has lost five straight after winning eight of its previous 10. Radko Gudas also scored and John Gibson stopped 27 shots.

RANGERS 3, FLYERS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored two goals, leading the Rangers to the victory.

Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers, who improved to 12-1-1 in their last 14 games. Blake Wheeler had two assists, and Igor Shesterkin made 36 saves.

Sean Couturier scored for Philadelphia, which dropped its second straight after winning five in a row.

New York jumped on the Flyers early, scoring twice in the opening 1 minute, 53 seconds. Carter Hart made 16 stops.

BLACKHAWKS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3, OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie defenseman Kevin Korchinski scored 4:30 into overtime, and the Blackhawks stopped a five-game slide.

Jason Dickinson scored three times for Chicago, completing his first career hat trick 15 seconds into the third period. Arvid Soderblom finished with 34 saves.

The last-place Blackhawks improved to 4-10-0 in their last 14 games.

Calle Jarnkrok, Ryan Reaves and Nicholas Robertson scored for Toronto, which had won four in a row. Max Domi had two assists and Ilya Samsonov made 30 stops.

Korchinski backhanded a rebound past Samsonov from the left corner of the crease after Connor Bedard’s shot caromed off the backboard and the top of the net. It was Korchinski’s second career goal.

BLUE JACKETS 2, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Boone Jenner and Eric Robinson scored in the first period for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins made 37 saves — including 20 in the third period.

Columbus won for the second straight time after a nine-game losing streak. New Jersey lost its third in a row.

Jenner opened the scoring at 10:04 with his 11th of the season. Johnny Gaudreau had the assist. Jenner has 14 points overall.

Devils forward Alexander Holtz tied it at 13:15 of the first, snapping a wrist shot past Merzlikins for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Robinson got his first goal and point of the season at 19:23, beating Devils goaltender Akira Schmid on a breakaway.

CANADIENS 3, SHARKS 2, SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jesse Ylönen scored in the sixth round of a shootout, lifting Montreal to the victory.

Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist for the Canadiens, who earned their second straight win. Johnathan Kovacevic also scored, and Cayden Primeau made 31 saves in regulation and overtime.

Mike Hoffman and William Eklund scored for San Jose. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 22 shots, including a breakaway seconds into overtime.

The Sharks led 2-1 entering the third, but Caufield tied it with a wrist shot 3:26 into the period.

The Associated Press