Tkachuk, Larkin, Marner earn NHL weekly honours following Atlantic all-star game win

Florida left-winger Matthew Tkachuk, Detroit centre Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger Mitch Marner were named the NHL's three stars for last week.
Canadian Press
Atlantic Division's Matthew Tkachuk, of the Florida Panthers (19) scores against Metropolitan Division's goaltender Igor Shesterkin, of the New York Rangers (31) during the NHL All Star hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. Florida left-winger Tkachuk, Detroit centre Dylan Larkin and Toronto Maple Leafs right-winger Mitch Marner were named the NHL's three stars for last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Marta Lavandier

Tkachuk represented the host Panthers at the all-star game, scoring four times and assisting on three goals to capture MVP honors and lead the Atlantic Division to a championship.

His seven points on the day tied for the second-most in one 3-on-3 tournament, behind only Sidney Crosby’s 2019 performance when the Pittsburgh Penguins star had four goals and four assists in two games.

Larkin, who leads the Red Wings with 50 points, had five goals an assist to help the Atlantic Division to its all-star championship.

Marner set a single-tournament record at the all-star festivities with six assists in the Atlantic Division’s two games en route to its championship.

Marner also added goal for the Maple Leafs (31-13-8) in their 5-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Feb. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.

The Canadian Press

